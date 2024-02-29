SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, February 29, the San Francisco Police Department will swear in its 280th Recruitment Class by Police Chief Bill Scott. There are 19 graduating recruit officers. Eight graduates are bilingual and fluent in Spanish, Thai, Arabic, and Cantonese.

The 280th Recruit Class has 11 members who earned bachelor’s degrees or associate degrees. Class members have previously been employed as flight attendants, customer service representatives, a paralegal, and an EMT supervisor to name a few. New officers represent the United States Military Branch of the US Navy.

The graduation will occur at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center located at 2850 19thAvenue in San Francisco at 6 p.m.

The 280th Recruit Class completed 36 weeks of training. Following graduation, the newly sworn SFPD officers will begin a 16-week field training program at various district stations.