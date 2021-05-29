SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police made three unrelated robbery arrests on May 21 between 9 a.m. and approximately 2 p.m. There have been 872 robbery cases over the last five months which is a negative 16.6% decrease in comparison to the same period from last year, according to the SFPD’s Crime Dashboard.

Officers responded to a call regarding a robbery on Hickory and Gough Streets at approximately 9 a.m. on May 21. A female victim was walking when 40-year-old male suspect, Christopher Nadon, began tugging on her purse. A “tug of war” took place over the purse between Nadon and the victim that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to the victim. Nadon fled the scene and officers were able to locate and arrest him at Rohnert Park for attempted robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse, kidnapping, and assault and battery, according to a police report.

Tenderloin officers on patrol observed 31-year-old suspect, Ryan Preston, chasing a male victim who was yelling at him to stop on May 21 at approximately 12:18 p.m. Officers ordered Preston to the ground, but he advanced towards the officers resulting in Preston being taken to the ground and detained. The male victim said he witnessed Preston steal a tote bag and cell phone from a female victim at Sansome and Sutter Streets. Preston was arrested and booked for robbery, elder abuse, and possession of stolen property.

An arrest was made at approximately 2 p.m. on May 21 of 24-year-old Pete Vines for pointing a handgun at a 68-year-old male victim and demanding the victim’s wristwatch. The incident had initially taken place on May 14, according to a police report. The victim had resisted Vines’s attempt to steal the watch and Vines eventually fled the scene. Vines was identified and arrested without incident for attempted robbery, elder abuse, and using a deadly weapon in the commission of an attempted felony on May 21.