SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 27 two San Francisco contractors plead guilty to bribery which involved director of San Francisco’s Department of Public Works, Mohammed Nuru. The news was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds who has been investigating the San Francisco City Hall corruption probe from the beginning.

59 year-old Alan Varela and 60 year-old William Gilmartin III both appeared in court and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Varela was president of a Bay Area civil engineering and construction firm while Gilmartin was vice president and was charged with bribery of a public official back in September 2020.

Both men provided generous gifts (such as a tractor for Nuru’s ranch), cash money, expensive meals and entertainment over a 7 year period between 2013 and 2020. This was so that they could secure information from Nuru about a lucrative DPW contract and a related Port of San Francisco lease to operate an asphalt recycling plant and a concrete plant. They both face a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Investigators believe there are still more suspects involved in this case and ask they come forward and cooperate. “The investigation into San Francisco city government continues and we believe there are even more city employees and contractors who may have pertinent first-hand knowledge of the insidious corruption plaguing San Francisco,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Craig D. Fair, in an official press release.

Both men have agreed to cooperate with the FBI as part of their plea agreement. Officials stated that over a dozen defendants have been charged in connection with the corruption probe and Varela and Gilmartin were number seven and eight.