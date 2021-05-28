SAN FRANCISCO—A fatal car crash occurred on May 25 that resulted in the death of two former Berkeley High School graduates at approximately 3:20 p.m. Dixie Lewis, 19, and Ross Schultz, 20, were both pronounced dead on scene from the impact of the collision.

Lewis and Schultz were driving on Highway 89 near Cabin Creek Road in the Truckee area where the fatal traffic collision occurred, said the Truckee California Highway Patrol in a Twitter post. Their 2014 Ford Fusion crossed the double yellow line of the highway and veered into oncoming traffic, said CHP officer Jacob Williams to Berkeleyside.

Berkeleyside reported that Lewis was the daughter of bestselling author, Michael Lewis, and Tabitha Soren, a photographer and former political correspondent for MTV.

“We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced,” Lewis said in a statement to Berkeleyside. “She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling.”

The Schultz family has set up a CaringBridge site to share their condolences and to thank the community for their support.

“Our hearts are breaking in a way that is impossible to put into words. Ross brought happiness, laughter and joy to his family and his friends,” the Schultz family said to Berkeleyside. “We are trying to comprehend this as we also gather with family and make plans,” according to a post on the Schultz family CaringBridge page.

CHP officials are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Truckee office at (530) 563-9200.