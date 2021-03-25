SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 24 the San Francisco Board of Directors of the LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration announced a press release for SF Pride 51. This year the organization expanded to accommodate more programming for the entire month of June.

There will not be a parade for 2021, but public health will be provided as well as opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and allies to experience visibility. The theme for 2021 is “All in This Together.”

SF Pride is collaborating with Frameline and the San Francisco Giants on Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12 with a film screening at Oracle Park. The event is socially distanced and ticketed, subject to state-mandated capacity limits.

Tentatively, on Friday, June 18 there will be an event at the African American Arts Culture Complex, the Black Liberation Event AAACC. It will celebrate the intersection of Black history and LGBTQ+ culture. There will also be a Pride Expo. Instead of featuring entertainment, the event will have the look and feel of a resource fair promoting a safe space for LGBTQ+ vendors, merchants, and nonprofits to reconnect with the community.