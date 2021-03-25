SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco based company will become one of the first startups to have British royalty in it’s team of executives. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is switching from British hierarchy to becoming the “Chief Impact Officer” for BetterUp, a startup focused on mental health support in the workplace.

BetterUp was co-founded in 2013 by Alexi Robichaux and Eduard Medina, as a company that provides mental health support, employee development and coaching to create happier employees, more engaged employees in the workplace.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been in the news after their interview with Oprah and reports about allegations against the Royal family.

This new role will be the Prince’s first official role since leaving the British monarchy in January.

According to blogpost written by BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux’, as chief impact officer, “Prince Harry will expand on the work he’s been doing for years, as he educates and inspires our community and champions the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide.”

In the same blogpost, Prince Harry stated his excitement to join the company and how important he believes mental health is for all of us. “Focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us,” said Prince Harry.