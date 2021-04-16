SAN FRANCISCO—The City of San Francisco turned 171 on Thursday, April 15.

Called “415 Day” (San Francisco’s area code), the City became incorporated 171 years ago on April 15, 1850. Months later, the state of California joined the Union as the 31st state.

Supervisor Matt Haney of the SF Board of Supervisors tweeted on the City’s birthday:

“Happy 415 Day! It’s not only our area code, it is our city’s birthday: San Francisco was first incorporated as a city on April 15, 1850. Today also takes on special meaning for many residents who celebrate love for the City today. . .”

The City was initially called Yerba Buena, which is Spanish for “good herb” before being renamed to San Francisco in 1846, according to Travel Advisor.

San Francisco is home of the Golden Gate Bridge, which brings in more than 10 million people per year, states its website, and has been there for nearly 90 years.

San Francisco, with a population of more than 800,000 people, is home to headquarters like Gap, Wells Fargo, Williams-Sonoma, Salesforce, and Uber.

SF is also where celebrities like “Boy Meets World” star Rider Strong, “Home Improvement” star Taran Noah Smith, actor Clint Eastwood, and martial artist Bruce Lee were born in.

Celebrities who currently live in SF include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, actress Julia Roberts, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Some inventions that were first made in SF include denim jeans, popsicles, and the first jukebox, according to Culture Trip.

SF will celebrate its 175th birthday on April 15, 2025.