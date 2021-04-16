SAN FRANCISCO—The Haight Street Art Center is collaborating with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department to prevent “Furthur Magic: A Psychedelic Poster Journey.”

The art exhibit will be open and free to the public, from April 15 to May 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays thru Sundays. It will be located in the County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park, 1199 9th Avenue.

The Golden Gate Park is celebrating its 150th year anniversary, and Haight Street Art Center is using the exhibit to explore the psychedelic poster art of the 1960s. The exhibit will showcase the “psychedelic events in Golden Gate Park, and the ongoing legacy of the psychedelic events and styles pioneered in both places” the Center said in a statement.

The Haight Street Art Center mission is to promote the advancement of poster art and artists to enable poster/graphic art and artists to thrive and continue to enrich American popular culture. They also draw on the city’s “counterculture history” to provide educational and engaging experiences through art, music exhibitions, and programs in order “to create community, encourage personal exploration and inspire action toward positive cultural change,” according to their website.

The establishment is located on 215 Haight Street and is open Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays thru Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Current exhibits include “Bridging Generations, Celebrating the Year of the Ox,” featuring art from older generations of Chinese San Franciscans, and “Stanley Mouse: A Retrospective,” featuring Stanley Mouse’s artwork, including psychedelic rock posters of The Grateful Dead and Journey.

The Center currently offers two classes: “Screen Printing Demonstration” and “Screen Printing Studio I,” where students can learn the process of screen printing, utilizing Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop, as well as being guided through the whole process by instructors.