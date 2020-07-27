SAN FRANCISCO—Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, died at the age of 18 on July 24 due to joint degeneration from aging and his health decline.

Tanya M. Peterson, chief executive officer and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, said that “Floyd was truly one of our most beloved animals and a favorite among our guests because he was so recognizable and engaging.” “We are heartbroken, but know that he has touched so many during his life, and contributed greatly to the population of reticulated giraffes in North America.”

Floyd was 16 feet tall and weighed more than 2,425 pounds. He was born in 2002 at the Albuquerque Zoo and transferred to the San Francisco Zoo in 2004. He had 11 offspring, and had 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren in total.

One female offspring still lives at the Zoo, but others of Floyd’s offspring can be found all over the country, from California, Oregon to Tennessee and Alabama.

The reticulated giraffe, one of the more often seen giraffe species, and its subspecies found in zoological parks are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. In northeastern Kenya, southern Ethiopia, and Somalia, the origin of the species, the population of the giraffe has declined by 50 percent due to the increase of poaching. Floyd served as an important ambassador for his species, encouraged the public to recognize about the need for giraffe conservation.

“In addition to being an incredible ambassador, our scientific research teams have been able to observe Floyd over the past several years, and he has been a principal subject for visiting science students,” said Dr. Jason Watters, the zoo’s executive vice president for wellness and animal behavior. “We are grateful for having the opportunity to work with this remarkable animal and learn so much from him.

The age of 18 is considered aged for a male giraffe, and like many old animals, he was suffering from joints degeneration. The zoo’s integrated animal care and wellness teams worked over the past several months to provide Floyd with the comfort that is the aim for all of the zoo’s animals, with particular focus on senior ones. His large body and generous spirit will be missed by all zoo staff and zoo visitors.