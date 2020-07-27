UNITED STATES—Bernell Trammell, a 60 year old man, was shot and killed in front of his business Thursday, July 23 at 12:01 p.m. in Milwaukee. Trammell was known for his support of President Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement.

He spread his political and religious beliefs through the signs he would carry as he walked down the streets of sayings proclaiming ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Re-elect Trump 2020’. His business, eXpressions Journals, is where he sold his handmade placards with religious quotes and signs supporting the president.

There has been a history of people coming for Trammel due to his beliefs. The director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention, Reggie Moore, reportedly said that he had to break up a fight between Trammell and a young man. Moore is not sure exactly why the fight occurred but he believes it was because of the Trump sign that Trammell was holding. There have also been incidents of people in the neighborhood attacking Trammell on social media for his views.

Republicans in the state think that his death is politically motivated. The Chairman of the Republican Party in the state, Andrew Hitt, called for a federal investigation to found the true motives of the murder and to prove that it was because of Trammell’s political views.

Police do not have much evidence or proof of motive regarding the murder. There is no suspect in custody.