SAN FRANCISCO—According to a report from Yelp on July 23, nearly 400 restaurants in the metro area have permanently closed since March, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A restaurant named Nopalito in Sunset District location has closed its window. There is a sign saying “thank you 9th Avenue we will miss you.” It is one of the economic impacts of the pandemic. On July 23, there were very few people in the popular restaurants’ area.

According to Yelp, in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area, has more than 5,000 businesses that have closed either temporarily or permanently between March 1 and July 10.

Joey Ahearne, an owner of El Porteno Empanadas, says on July 23 that the kiosk had been keeping the lights on for his wholesale and new Bay Area wide delivery service.

Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurants Association, estimates that the situation will get even worse from now on. She states the industry needs help from the federal government. A $120 billion restaurant relief bill was introduced in June.

Some restaurants are struggling with their outdoor dining. Thomas says many of them need inside dining to restart business before the rains start, in order to survive.