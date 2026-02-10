SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, February 5, 2026, United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) officially notified San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) of its intention to strike. On Friday, February 6, SFUSD announced all schools would be closed on Monday, February 9, to make sure students are safe at the time of the strike.

On Sunday, February 8, negotiations between the SFUSD Teachers’ Union failed, San Francisco Democratic Mayor Daniel Lurie and Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi requested for a three-day “timeout,” but it was turned down.

As of Monday, all 120 SFUSD schools are closed indefinitely, meaning there is no end to the teachers’ strike as thousands of instructors strike for the first time in almost 50 years. At 8 a.m. at various SFUSD sites, picketing from the SFUSD teachers began.

The SFSUD is providing independent study packets through its website, local public libraries and community centers. They are providing free breakfast and lunch meals for students under aged 18 at designated community partner sites. Emergency academic services and activities are being offered by local churches and community organizations such as YMCA during regular school hours.

Bargaining between the SFSUD and the union has been scheduled to continue at 12 p.m. on February 9. A major rally will start at the San Francisco’s Civic Center at 1 p.m.