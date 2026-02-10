SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday, February 9 that they are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Southern District.

On February 9, 2026, at approximately 2:02 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street regarding a shooting.

Officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Harrison and 2nd Streets. Officers rendered aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics were requested to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite the lifesaving efforts of medical staff, the victim was declared deceased at the hospital. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The San Francisco Homicide Detail is leading this open and active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.