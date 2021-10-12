HOLLYWOOD—I have been waiting for news on “Scream 5” which has been re-coined “Scream” (the 2022) version since I first heard a new installment in the franchise was headed in the horror universe. I mean “Scream” (1996) changed the game, “Scream 2” was epic, and “Scream 3” delivered a decent ending to the trilogy, until “Scream 4” re-birthed things, but didn’t deliver that punch audiences wanted, as a new trilogy was to be introduced back then people.

However, I don’t know what to call this new movie, I would call it a sequel and rebirth, not a remake because our faves Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette all return as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley. Yes, they’ve survived four flicks people so would a fifth time be a charm? Time will tell as the first trailer for the new flick was released this week and damn does it look tense. I feel like this is that genuine terror that the franchise delivered 25 years ago.

Do you like scary movies? Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamMovie – Only in theatres January 14, 2022. pic.twitter.com/He8g8q0QeT — Scream (@ScreamMovies) October 12, 2021

The trailer delivers the classic Ghostface who is targeting teens in Woodsboro to draw a face from the past back into the fold. We have a bevy of victims this time around and the tension/suspense is absolutely terrifying. I don’t think I have been this eager for a flick to give some screams and terror to the world that the horror genre hasn’t had in years, maybe decades to be truly honest people. I think the opening of the trailer informs us of who might be the opening victim and how dangerous technology can be. We then get clues that the narrative might be linked to the past which explains the return of Dewey, Gale and Sidney and we see that infamous farmhouse, aka Stu’s house that seems to be a major catalyst in the flick.

People are in peril, and the danger seems palpable. Gale is in agony, Sidney speechless receiving that phone call and a group of people linked to Samantha Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) who are about to see their lives turned upside down. It’s happening all over again and a bunch of unsuspecting teens about to become victims of a nefarious fiend who uses a telephone to terrify and a vicious knife to carve out terror. I seriously cannot explain how excited for this flick to arrive next year.

“Scream” is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The film also stars Marley Shelton, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding and Kyle Gallner. The fifth installment arrives on January 14,2022.