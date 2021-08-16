SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a second suspect in connection to the Homicide of Jace Young, 6, who was killed on July 4, 2020. According to the SFPD, at approximately 10:44 p.m. officers responded to the unit block of Whitfield Court for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Young who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. A second shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail developed information that led to the identity of two suspects; 18-year-old James Harbor and 18-year-old Deshaune Lumpkin, both of San Francisco. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Harbor and Lumpkin. On January 6, 2021, officers arrested Harbor and booked him on charges of homicide (187 PC), attempted homicide (664/187 PC), and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC).

On Wednesday August 11, 2021, officers from the Northern Housing Unit and Community Violence Reduction Team located and arrested Deshaune Lumpkin on the 1100 block of Scott Street. Lumpkin was arrested for his outstanding warrants for the homicide of Jace Young.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.