SAN FRANCISCO—Homicide Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department are asking for the public’s help to solve the 2006 murder of Aubrey Abraska, who was killed on August 14 at 3:14 p.m. The 17 year-old student was shot multiple times and killed at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets.

Aubrey’s mother, Paulette Brown, has been a fighting for justice for her son and for the families of other murder victims. In partnership with the SFPD’s Homicide Detail and Crime Strategies Division, Brown helped spearhead the creation of a digital posterboard of homicide victims reward bulletins to be displayed in our district stations’ lobbies. Back in 2014, a $250,000 reward is available for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect (s) responsible for Abraska murder.

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. Brown was at Grove and Baker Streets handing out fliers and available to speak to the media about her son’s case. A member of the SFPD Homicide Detail and Media Relations staff as also available to the press.

A crime bulletin highlighting this case accompanies can be viewed here. Anyone with details about this or any other homicide case is asked to contact SFPD Homicide Detail. Individuals may also call our anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411, beginning the text with SFPD.