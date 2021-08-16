SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that transpired on August 3 in the area of Bacon Street and Bayshore Boulevard. According to a SFPD news release, at approximately 6:39 p.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the area for a report of a shooting.

While responding to the call, officers were informed that a shooting victim was privately transported to a local hospital. The victim, a 34-year-old male, was admitted with life-threatening injuries. Responding officers located a crime scene consistent with a shooting incident at Bacon Street and Bayshore Boulevard. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Officers spoke with the victim’s friend who indicated that they were in a vehicle stopped at a stoplight when they heard gunfire coming from the vehicle in front of them. The victim was struck and his friend drove to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators from the SFPD Night Investigations Unit led the investigation. Investigators obtained a photo of the vehicle and identified the suspect as Albert Grigsby, 60, of San Francisco. On August 3, an SFPD officer from Southern Station was working in the area of 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue when he spotted Grisby’s vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Grigsby. He was taken into custody without incident.

Grigsby was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), assault with a firearm (245(b) PC), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (29800(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC), and carrying a concealed firearm in public (25850(a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.