SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to an attempted armed robbery in the Noe Valley on May 25. The SFPD reported that at approximately 3:07 p.m. officers from Mission Station responded to the 3800 block of 24th Street for a report of an armed robbery. Officers located the victim, a 70-year-old male, who told them the following: he was standing outside on the sidewalk when a white sedan stopped near him. An unknown male suspect exited the vehicle, grabbed the victim, and pointed a firearm at him.

The suspect demanded the victim’s watch. A family member of the victim, a 30-year-old female observed what was happening and attempted to intervene and a physical struggle ensued. Both victims fell to the ground during the incident and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was unsuccessful in taking the victim’s watch. He ran to a waiting vehicle, got in, and fled the scene. The victims were treated for their injuries by paramedics at the scene.

The SFPD Robbery Detail led the investigation. Investigators were able to obtain a sample of the suspect’s DNA on the victim’s clothing. Investigators obtained the suspect’s phone records, which placed him at the scene. The suspect was identified as Dreshaun Townsend, 23, of South San Francisco. On August 10, investigators from the SFPD Robbery Detail along with members of the SFPD Tactical Unit served search and arrest warrants on the 3700 block of Radburn Drive in South San Francisco. He was taken into custody and placed under arrest without incident.

Townsend was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted robbery (664/211 PC), assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC), and a firearm enhancement (12022.53(a) PC). He also had two outstanding warrants based out of San Benito and Kern Counties.

The SFPD indicated the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.