SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. a second suspect has been arrested by SFPD in connection to the kidnapping of two children who were in their father’s minivan while he was delivering food at 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, February 6. The incident occurred earlier this month and triggered a city wide Amber Alert. The two siblings were found in the abandoned minivan hours after the incident occurred.

The suspect, 27-year-old German Morazan, was found on Wednesday at Crisp Road and Quesada Avenue in Bayview-Hunters Point by a Police Tactical unit. He joins 25-year-old Erlin Romero in being charged for kidnapping, child endangerment, auto theft and robbery. Romero was found February 9 in the same area in Bayview’s Hunters point. Both suspects remain in custody.

Winnifred Fang, 4, and her little brother Sean Fang,1, were safely returned to their father Jeffrey Fang. “Every minute was excruciating,” Fang told ABC7 news. Fang was in the middle of a Doordash delivery on Jackson Street & Laguna Street, when he spotted the suspect in his driver seat when he was on his way back. A city wide Amber alert was sent out across San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Marin, and Santa Clara Counties on February 6. The San Francisco police tweeted that the children were found at 1:08 a.m. on February 7.