UNITED STATES—Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, (D-California) announced that she has been diagnosed with shingles on Thursday, March 2, and is being treated at a hospital in San Francisco. She is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement Feinstein, who was the Mayor of San Francisco back in the 1960’s, explained that she contracted the illness while the Senate was in recess late last month. She said that she hopes to return to the Senate later this month.

During her absence she missed multiple votes where her party has a slim majority. Other Democrats have also been absent due to health issues in recent weeks. Senator John Fetterman (D-Penslyvania) checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last month for clinical depression and is still being treated.

Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas was absent for some time to undergo surgery to remove tumors in his gastrointestinal tract. It is expected for him to take several weeks to recover.

Senator Bob Casey (D-Penslyvania) was out last month after a procedure for prostate cancer.

According to reports, it has been difficult for the Democratic party to pass major legislation or approve nominees when two senators are absent. Vice President Kamala Harris broke up multiple tied votes in the absence of these senators and representatives.

Feinstein plans on retiring from congress by the end of 2024 and many politicians are running to take her place. She has served 30 years in the Senate and over 50 years in public office. She turns 90 in June and is the oldest sitting senator and longest living senator from the State of California.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one out of three people in the U.S. will develop shingles over their lifetime and an estimated 1 million Americans get shingles each year.

Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and can often be painful. Age and previous chickenpox infection are risk factors.