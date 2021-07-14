SAN FRANCISCO—Ohio State Buckeye baseball player Seth Lonsway was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Giants selected 14 pitchers, three infielders, and three outfielders for the First-Year Player Draft.

The goal of many collegiate baseball players is to hear their name called on draft night and have an opportunity to chase the dream of one day playing in the big leagues, according to a Buckeyes release. Lonsway led the nation with 21.00 strikeouts per nine innings in the abbreviated 2020 season that followed a Freshman All-American season in 2019 where he went 8-4 and struck out a Big Ten leading 126 batters.

“Seth Lonsway has an elite curveball, one of the better breaking balls in the draft,” said head coach Greg Beals in a statement. “Scouts are aware of Seth’s ability with that breaking ball which should allow him to pitch in the big leagues.”

Lonsway recorded 266 strikeouts over 178.1 innings in 33 appearances over the last three seasons with the Buckeyes. He earned third team All-Big Ten Honors while registering 98 strikeouts in 68.0 innings this year, according to an Ohio State Buckeyes news release.

“He has major league stuff. He works tirelessly on his craft and the quicker his fastball evolves and he commands his fastball, you’ll see Seth Lonsway in the big leagues. I have no doubt about that,” said coach Beals in a statement.

Two other Buckeye athletes were drafted by the Giants including Garrett Burhenn and Jack Neely. 110 Buckeyes have been drafted since 1966 and 26 players have heard their names called on draft day since coach Beals took over the program in 2011.