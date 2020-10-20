CALIFORNIA—Fullerton Police Department officers arrested a suspect of sexual assault around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, October 18 from a building inside the Paramount Pictures studio lot. The suspect was identified as 36 year-old Bryan Gudiel Barrios.

According to Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters Twitter page, personnel from the Fullerton Police Department arrived in the area of Plymouth and Melrose near the Paramount Pictures parking lot with the intention to arrest a sexual assault suspect at about 10 p.m.

The suspect resisted arrest, producing a knife and authorities used Taser. Officers from the LAPD were requested for assistance. They used 40 mm launchers and beanbag shotguns, both firearms with less lethal ammunition. The LAPD warned civilians to avoid the area surrounding the 5500 block of Melrose Avenue in a Tweet published at 12:04 a.m., asking locals to remain indoors and people from outside of the area to stay away.

An officer involved shooting was reported at the Melrose gate, causing the suspect to escape through the lot and into a nearby building, where he barricaded himself. After an attempted negotiation, officers entered the building at 12:15 a.m. and arrested the man. No officers were injured, but the suspect was bleeding from wounds sustained during the incident and was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-lethal, self-inflicted knife wounds.

At 2:38 a.m. Monday, October 19, Commanding Officer of LAPD Hollywood, Captain Steve Lurie, announced police activity in the area would continue for hours more stating:

“This is now a detective investigation, there is no danger to the community and with the exception of Melrose being closed, residents should resume business-as-usual.”