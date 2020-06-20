SAN FRANCISCO—Dark Garden, a local San Francisco business that sells corsets and other vintage items, is now making masks.

Dark garden was founded by Autumn Adamme in San Francisco over 30 years ago. She individually tailors corsets and other undergarments that most people associate with a bygone era. Most of her sales are made for special events, such as weddings, photoshoots, and unique celebrations such as balls, Renaissance fairs, and Carnival in Venice.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to these events, Dark Garden began to lose a substantial amount of revenue made from their personalized fittings and sales. But now Adamme has had to make some adjustments to her business by using her skills from corsetry to make masks. Customers can either buy masks for themselves, or sponsor mask donations to health care workers. In addition, couture masks are also available, as well as masks that are made with moisture-wicking fabric that runners and athletes can use. Because of her mask-making services, Dark Garden has now been deemed as an “essential business”, and has received checks from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) from the Small Business Administration, which has enabled her to re-hire her staff again.

In addition to making masks, Adam still offers video fittings for corsets and other items, for customers who still wish to purchase her original products. Visit darkgarden.com if you wish to view their full selection of products.