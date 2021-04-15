SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 14, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California charged a San Francisco daycare worker for possession of child pornography.

Jace Wong, 26, was arrested on April 13 at 5 p.m. and charged the following day for possession of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Wong used Kik, a social media app, to “join an online chat group that shared child sexual abuse material” and “communicated directly to an undercover officer in the group.”

According to FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Special Agent Benjamin Burnheimer, Wong sent multiple videos and images, including a “14-second long video” and a “12-second long video” that shows a prepubescent female “estimated to be approximately 4 to 6 years old” exposing herself, stated the criminal complaint.

Special Agent Burnheimer said in the criminal complaint that he believes the videos were taken at the SF daycare where Wong worked.

When interviewed by the FBI, Wong “indicated that he had worked in other daycare facilities” and showed agents a “hidden album” that had “428 media files” with the majority containing “videos and images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the criminal complaint.

Wong faces a fine of $250,000 and a maximum of 20 years in prison. He is currently in custody and will make his first appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on April 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about Wong should contact the FBI at (415) 553-7400 or go to tips.fbi.gov