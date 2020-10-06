SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, October 1, Vermond Jones, a 21-year-old San Francisco resident, died from a gunshot near Union Square after he allegedly attempted to rob an adult male victim, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office announced.

The SFPD revealed on their website that officers heard the gunshot coming from the 100 block of Geary Street around 5:00 p.m. that day. Authorities indicated an involved party and individual witnesses informed them that several suspects attempted to rob the victim. A preliminary investigation indicates that a physical altercation started between the victim and suspects, which resulted in Jones being shot during the incident. Officers located and seized three firearms at the scene.

On May 19, the Fremont Police Department released the following statement about Jones:

“Jones has extensive criminal histories and is documented “Fillmore-Knock Out Posse” gang member. He has 6 separate cases pending out of the Superior Court in San Francisco. Among those open cases are arrests for robbery (multiple counts), burglary (multiple counts), carrying a loaded firearm, grand theft from a person, possession of a stolen vehicle (multiple counts), false imprisonment, child endangerment and other crimes. It appears that Jones has been arrested for no less than 35 separate charges, and all those cases are still pending.”

The SFPD Homicide Unit said this remains an active and ongoing investigation in the early stages. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.