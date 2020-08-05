DENVER, CO—The San Francisco Giants lost 5 to 2 on Tuesday, August 4 to the Colorado Rockies, suffering their second straight defeat to their division rivals.

Kevin Gausman made the start for the Giants, using a variety of pitches going into the sixth inning and racking up seven strikeouts. He gave up four runs, the last of which was a home-run to the left by Rockies third basemen Nolan Arenado. Arenado’s second home-run in two nights spelled the end of Guasmen’s first ever Major League start at the ballpark which he went to games while growing up just outside of Denver.

The Giants’ defense didn’t help Guasman out as they committed three more errors. Defense remains a problem for the team so far this season as their 16 errors are the most in the National League.

The Giants’ offense also went cold. Rockies starter German Marquez pitched into the eighth inning, using his assortment of pitches to hold the Giants hitters to only two runs while accumulating nine strikeouts. The Giants two runs came via a blast to center by left fielder Steven Duggar with two outs and two runners on base in the fifth inning.

Initially, the umpires said that it was a three-run home run. but after the replay review, the umpires overturned their initial call, and instead ruled it a double as the ball appeared to jump back into the field of play after bouncing off of the top of the fence.

The Giants will look to get back in the win column Thursday night when these two teams meet for the third game of this four game series.