SAN FRANCISCO—In a late afternoon press announcement today, San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed, Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health, and Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu, co-Chair of the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force announced that San Francisco is moving forward with additional loosening of COVID-19 protocols on Monday, September 14 including allowing San Francisco hotels to reopen according to CEO/ Founder of David Perry & Associates, David Perry who handles media / PR for the Hotel Council.

Kevin Carroll, Hotel Council President and CEO stated in the press release of the San Francisco hotels being allowed to reopen:

“This is good news for thousands of hotel workers and a good day for everyone who loves San Francisco,” said Kevin Carroll, Hotel Council President and CEO. “Tourism is the beating heart of San Francisco and our hotels are our City’s smiling face. This, truly, marks a turning point in our recovery – economically and psychologically. San Francisco’s hotels being allowed to reopen is a true sign to the world that San Francisco, itself, is reopening.”

This announcement may give the opportunity for hotels like The Palace to open back up after being closed since April 1st due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco is ranked top five in many categories like best hotels, best places to visit in California, and best foodie cities in the U.S which was found on travel.usnews.com.

Representatives of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco, and The Palace hotel have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.