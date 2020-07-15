SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 15, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department (SF Rec and Park) announced via Twitter that Japantown Peace Plaza will be set as an outdoor seating venue for people to eat their take-out food from Japantown’s restaurants. The event will start on Saturday, July 18 and go through Sunday, September 27.

According to an event poster, the operating time of the outdoor seating venue will be Saturdays and Sundays, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. People can enter the venue at the east end of the Plaza, near Daiso. People need to follow the markers to maintain social distance while waiting in a line. The picnic event is organized and supported by the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, Japantown Merchants Association, The Henri and Tomoye Takahashi Charitable Foundation, and SF Rec and Park.

People can bring beer, sakes, and other drinks to have with their to-go food at the venue. The purpose of having the picnic event is to support the businesses in San Francisco Japantown, “Our restaurants and markets have been gravely impacted by the shelter-in-place mandate that forced the closure of the City. Even as the dine-in restaurants prepare to open, many restrictions will be placed on them, making it very difficult to accommodate the necessary number of patrons for their business to survive,” read the description of the event by the organizer from Facebook.

The organizer reminds the customers that, at the entry, they will need to present their receipts for purchasing food from Japantown area restaurants and markets.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the guests are required to wear face coverings for entry. Meanwhile, the organizers decided that there should be less than 6 people per table. The event will be also follow the city’s health and safety guidance.