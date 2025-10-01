SAN FRANCISCO—A 37-year-old San Franciscan, James David Taylor, is presently charged with four counts of felonies in making death threats against San Mateo Sheriff Christina Corpus. Taylor started making death threats against Corpus while in San Mateo County Jail on unrelated assault charges.

The first threat was in October 2024 with a written threat in the form of a grievance, which targeted Corpus. The second threat came as a verbal threat on February 2025 to a mental health clinician, citing her anti-LGBTQAI+ comments. Therefore, Taylor is charged with two counts of threatening a government official and two counts of felony threats. He wanted to use a metal tray or part of a trash bin to hit her until she died. Also, he is charged with assaulting and battering correctional officers on separate occasions.

Taylor had pleaded not guilty to all charges in March 2025. His lawyer has not returned any comments for the case. The trial date is set to begin in October 2025.