SAN FRANCISCO—Betty Yee, born October 19, 1957, is a San Francisco native. She helped with bookkeeping at her family’s laundry business while growing up. Even though she spoke no English as a child, she eventually graduated from Lowell High School to move onto study at University of California at Berkeley, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology. Afterwards, she attended Golden Gate University receiving a Masters in public administration.

Yee worked for Legislation and worked with Governor Gray Davis’ chief deputy director for budget. Then she became chief deputy director for Equalization member Carole Migden. After Migden became state senator, she stepped in.

In 2006, Yee was elected to California Board of Equalization from 1st Board District. She led a successful effort for Amazon.com to collect sales tax on online purchases called ‘Amazon tax.’

Yee ran and won the seat of California State Controller in 2014 election, succeeding incumbent John Chiang, who became California State Treasurer.

As California State Controller, she sat on the California Lands Commission. She supports investing in alternative energy and opposes fracking for oil. She is a tax reform advocate. She opposes extending Governor Jerry Brown’s temporary tax increases instead proposes lowering sales tax, extending to current untaxed services.

Yee serves as Vice President of California Women Lead, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization for women with interest in serving in politics. She serves on the board of trustees for State Teachers Retirement System. She serves on the Female Vice Chair of California Democratic Party since May 2021 after defeating party secretary Jenny Bach and Victorville Councilmember Blanca Gomez.

Yee announced officially she will become a gubernatorial candidate Wednesday, March 27, 2024, using her background as daughter of Chinese immigrant and experience in handling state budget as her platform.