SAN FRANCISCO—A man has been convicted of multiple felonies stemming from an October 19, 2020 rape in a San Francisco. A jury found Antonio Montalvo, 36, guilty for carrying out a sexual assault on a woman who passed out outside of her apartment from intoxication.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, March 24, that Montalvo was found guilty of four felony counts related to the sexual assault and a misdemeanor theft charge. Montalvo used a piece of cardboard to hide while he assaulted the victim and then stole her wallet after she recovered consciousness and ran away to find help.

The prosecution was led by assistant district attorneys Katy Wells and Pearl Tan, who gathered 13 witnesses including the victim to testify against Montalvo.

“My team did tremendous work prosecuting this case and bringing justice to this brave sexual assault survivor,” said District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a statement. “Holding accountable those who take advantage of the vulnerable and commit sexual assaults is a critical part of public safety.”

The San Francisco Police Department also found the victim’s wallet in a vehicle connected to Montalvo. He was arrested and booked into county jail on October 17, 2019 after investigator, Sgt. Brian Kelly noticed Montalvo wearing the same distinctive sweatshirt as the suspect recorded on surveillance footage of the attack.