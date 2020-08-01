SAN FRANCISCO— On Saturday, July 25, around 9:15 p.m. a sergeant was stabbed in the cheek while pursuing a stabbing suspect on foot in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood. The SFPD Park Station Twitter posted about the incident on Thursday, July, 30.

Officers from the Park Station at 1899 Waller Street responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Waller and Clayton Streets. Two sergeants exited their police vehicle after a witness indicated the suspect, and he ran. Officers caught up to the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old San Francisco resident Mike Anderson.

Anderson resisted arrest and pulled out a knife in the midst of the commotion and stabbed one of the sergeants in the face. A local hospital treated the sergeant’s wounds where he received eight stitches in his cheek. The hospital also treated Anderson for non-life-threatening injuries. San Francisco County Jail booked Anderson on charges of assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, three counts of resisting arrest, and resisting a peace officer which causes injury.

On 07/25 Park officers responded to a stabbing at Waller/Clayton. While attmp to apprehend the suspect, the suspect stabbed a Park Station sergeant in the face. Two other officers were injured while taking the suspect into custody. The sergeant’s injuries required 8 stitches. — SFPD Park Station (@SFPDPark) July 30, 2020

Another incident happened the day before on Friday, July 24, around 9 a.m. involving officers from the Ingleside Station that responded to reports of a fight between neighbors on the 1600 block of Sunnydale Avenue. The SFPD officers arrived and saw eight people from two families engaged in a physical dispute. Officers attempted to separate the two parties.

In the middle of the struggle, unknown chemical sprays and liquids were dispersed into the air. Two officers were hit and minor burns and temporary vision loss resulted. Additional units broke up the fight and the injured officers received treatment.

Police arrested two San Francisco residents, 29-year-old Regina Cole and 23-year-old Tyresha Blake. The San Francisco County Jail booked Cole and Blake on charges of assault with caustic chemicals.

“Recent attacks on San Francisco police officers over the weekend are unacceptable, and they merit our city’s most aggressive response,” said Chief of Police William Scott in a press release.

Even though arrests were made, both investigations remain open and anyone with information should call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.