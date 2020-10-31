SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Opera will host a virtual costume sale for all members of the general public this November.

The sale officially opens at 12 p.m. PST on Friday, November 13 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, November 15. Interested parties can log on to https://sfopera.com/costumesale during the designated sale times.

Over 500 costumes will be available for purchase. The selection will include a large number of pieces from a multitude of live performances like “The Merry Widow” (2001), “Die Fledermaus” (2006), and “Tannhäuser” (2007). Each piece has been worn on stage at least once and ranges from $75 to $1000 in price.

The sale only occurs once every three years. The decision to go virtual is is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During past events, large crowds line up around the block to gain access to the sale.

“Each costume carries a piece of San Francisco Opera history and was made right here in the Bay Area by a team of talented artists and craftspeople,’ states the SF Opera’s website.

Costumes are sold as complete sets only, and customers will have the choice to choose between a shipping option or in-person pick up.

A sneak preview of the sale, as well as sizing guidelines are available online. Interested parties can visit sfopera.com for more information on the available costumes and The San Francisco Opera.