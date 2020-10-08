SAN FRANCISCO—On October 6, the San Francisco Public Library and San Francisco Unified School District announced that they are offering a new weekly pop-up service, where people can drop off or retrieve books from so-called “bookmobiles” that will be located around the city.

“SFPL Mobile Outreach is currently offering SFPL to Go-Go, a partnership with SFUSD to provide pop-up pick-up library service at three school sites plus Treasure Island, while our neighborhood branches are closed,” the announcement on their website stated.

In order to use the service, library patrons must first place a hold through their library account, either online or by phone. Books, DVDs and other items are available for hold, and after a hold has been placed, patrons will receive an email or phone call once the item is ready to be retrieved.

“SFPLD Mobile Outreach offers a variety of library services beyond our physical locations. Our aim is to connect with SF residents where they work, play, create, learn and live regardless of physical, economic, social, and geographic or other barriers,” the announcement further states.

Items will be checked-out prior to pickup, in order to ensure social-distancing and minimize further contact. The items will then be placed on a table for “grab-and-go” service, and bags will be provided for those who need one. If items are being returned, a staff person will greet the patron at the door at least 6 feet away, with a barrier in between. Returned items will be isolated for 96 hours before becoming available for pickup again.

The library has also stated that any outstanding fees incurred for overdue items since March 13 will be waived once the materials are returned.

The service is currently available at the Main Library, and a few other selected branch libraries

Some of the available locations are:

Exelsior Branch: 4400 Mission St, 10:00am-5:30ppm (Tuesday-Saturday)

4400 Mission St, 10:00am-5:30ppm (Tuesday-Saturday) Eureka Valley Branch: 1 Jose Sarria Court, 10:00 am-5:30 p.m. (Tuesday-Saturday)

1 Jose Sarria Court, 10:00 am-5:30 p.m. (Tuesday-Saturday) Marina Branch: 1890 Chestnut Street, 10:00 am-5:30 pm (Tuesday-Saturday)

1890 Chestnut Street, 10:00 am-5:30 pm (Tuesday-Saturday) Merced Branch: 155 Winston Drive, 10:00 am-5:30 pm (Tuesday-Saturday)

155 Winston Drive, 10:00 am-5:30 pm (Tuesday-Saturday) Mission Bay Branch: 960 4th Street, 10:00 am-5:30 pm (Tuesday-Saturday)

960 4th Street, 10:00 am-5:30 pm (Tuesday-Saturday) Bayview Bookmobile: Revere Avenue at Rankin Street, 2:00 pm-6:00 pm (Tuesday & Thursday)

Revere Avenue at Rankin Street, 2:00 pm-6:00 pm (Tuesday & Thursday) Mission Bookmobile: Harrison and 20th Streets, 2:00 pm-6:00 pm (Tuesday & Thursday)

Harrison and 20th Streets, 2:00 pm-6:00 pm (Tuesday & Thursday) OMI Bookmobile: 400 Sargent Street, 2:00 pm-6:00 pm (Tuesday & Thursday)

For a full list of locations, or to place a hold, visit sfpl.org