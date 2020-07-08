SAN FRANCISCO—Earlier this May, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) announced that public schools will be back in session starting August 17. However, increasing coronavirus cases and financial challenges mean that public schools might not be able to fully open in time for fall classes.

The challenges facing the SFUSD include a $20 million budget shortfall, limited public transportation for students, hiring enough staff, implementing proper safety measures, and having enough medical supplies. Earlier in May, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction stated that public schools in California must implement and follow several measures before they can reopen, which include maintaining social distancing, ensuring students wear masks, hiring enough custodians to clean schools and nurses to monitor students, as well as providing protective equipment such as soap, hand sanitizers and masks to students and staff.

In May, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a plan that will lead to cuts in education, unless the federal government implements additional support for public schools. However, school districts still don’t know if the federal government will provide financial support. Without more funding, school districts across California might not be able to reopen safely without adequate funds.

“The logistics around this are mind-boggling”, said school board President Mark Sanchez during a virtually streamed town hall meeting.

The school district must also take into consideration current scientific evidence about the spread of the virus. Physician specialist at the San Francisco Department of Health, Jeanne Lee, pointed out other health concerns that need to be considered, such as safety concerns for teachers who are “high-risk”, and the likelihood of adult to children and children to adult transmission.

Even if the school district can overcome logistical and financial challenges in the upcoming weeks, it remains unclear whether the recent increases in coronavirus cases will affect reopening plans.