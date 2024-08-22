SAN FRANCISCO—On August 15, the Mayor’s Office announced that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HUD) awarded San Francisco its eighth Project Homekey grant, delivering more support for San Francisco’s expansion of housing for those who were previously homeless.

According to a press release from the Mayor’s Office, the most recent State Homekey grant will deliver $8.2 million in capital and operating funds to help support the City purchase the 24-unit property at 42 Otis Street to operate as permanent supportive housing for young people exiting homelessness. Project Homekey helped with the addition of 897 new homes for the formerly homeless in San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the State Homekey program to support our efforts to address homelessness in our community,” said San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing executive director, Shireen McSpadden. “The 42 Otis Street project will provide much-needed housing and support for vulnerable young adults who are experiencing homelessness, giving them resources they need to rebuild their lives.”

Casa Calibri, a similar project for young people was recently welcomed into the Excelsior Neighborhood in District 11.

Governor Gavin Newsom launched Project Homekey in 2020 as an innovative strategy for addressing homelessness by providing local jurisdictions with critical funding to convert a broad range of housing types into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The most recent Project Homekey award is the eighth given to San Francisco since the program started 4 years ago. San Francisco has been awarded $239 million in Homekey Grants to expand permanent supportive housing by 897 units for adults, families, and young adults across eight properties.

To date, HSH and city partners purchased the following properties through with support from Project Homekey: