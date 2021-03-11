SAN FRANCISCO—Vincent Matthews, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District announced on Wednesday, March 10, that he is retiring. The announcement came in a statement on Matthews’ Twitter page where he wrote:

“I wholeheartedly believe in the vision and mission of SFUSD, and I’m eternally grateful for having the opportunity to serve the community that made me who I am.”

He was hired as the superintendent of SFUSD in 2017. His last day on the job will be on June 30, 2021. He stated that his priorities for his last few months in office will be to bring back students to in-person learning, continue providing distance learning, and plan for the summer and fall. The San Francisco Board of Education will be working with Matthews to create a transition plan.

The announcement comes just a few days after the SFUSD announced its plans to open a select number of schools for in-person learning on April 12. The plan allows younger students, grades K-5, to return for almost a full day five days a week. All schools opening April 12 are part of the city’s “Wave 1 Schools,” which is determined on a school’s safety, readiness, and accessibility.