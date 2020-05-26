SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, May 25, San Francisco police arrested a man who is a suspect in the murder of a 94-year-old man.

Around 8:15 on Monday morning, officers from the SFPD responded to a reported assault on Elk Street, near Glen Park, where they found a 94-year-old man suffering from a head injury. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries. The name of the victim has not been released, and remains unknown at the moment.

The suspect has been named as Peter Rocha, a 53 year old San Francisco resident, who reportedly attacked the 94-year-old man with a deadly weapon. The type of weapon involved in the incident has not been disclosed.

Rocha was arrested later that day, when two officers spotted him near Diamond and Bosworth streets and matched him up to a description of the suspect described in the assault.

Rocha has been booked at the County Jail, and was charged with homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse, according to the jail records. Rocha remains behind bars, and is being held without bail. This week, the District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges.

At this point, the motive for the assault remains unclear, and it is unknown whether the two men even knew each other. Police are still investigating the details to the attack, and anyone with additional information is asked to assist police by calling the SFPD anonymous 24/7 tip line at 415 575 4444.