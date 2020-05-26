SAN FRANCISCO—As of May 18, local organization Dine11 has raised over $90,000 and delivered nearly 5,000 meals to families in need. According to their website, Dine11 “was created in response to a growing need to support and feed the hard working medical professionals on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.”

They are now active in five locations across the United States of America: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Marin County in California, as well as Long Island and New York City in New York state.

The concept for Dine11 started when the COVID-19 crisis began. Two friends, Chris Sey and Lola Glaudini, discussed how they could help frontline workers with meals. “While hospitals strain, the restaurant industry is facing a different problem altogether,” their website reads. “Yet it was these two seemingly unrelated industries in distress that sparked an idea.” Dine11 was that idea.

Dine11 aims to support local restaurants and provide meals for needy families and essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis. They accept private donations from individuals and give that money to local eateries that will then make meals which go to vulnerable populations.

According to their San Francisco branch’s website, they have “aligned with a number of community organizations that serve families, with an emphasis on those facing food scarcity as a result of the global pandemic.”

Individuals can donate here. Restaurants can sign up to be part of SF Dine11 here. Organizations who would like to be added to the roster can sign up here. For more information on SF Dine 11, visit their website.