SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Unified School District is opening 11 early education preschool sites, 22 elementary schools, and three county schools on Monday, April 12.

Superintendent Vincent Matthews shared the district’s plans on Friday, April 9. The district will continue opening gradually throughout the month of April. By the end of the month, SFUSD is expected to have 107 school buildings reopened, with 22,000 students returning to the classroom for in-person learning.

The announcement follows a commitment the district made on April 9 to welcome all students back for full in-person learning five days a week next school year, starting on August 16.

“While this is a momentous occasion, it is not the full return needed for all students in the district,” said Superintendent Mathews. “Some students and families don’t want to return yet and some who want to return will not be able to at this time.”

A total of 56,000 students are enrolled in SFUSD schools, making iit the seventh largest school district in California.

Students will be served meals in classrooms or outside rather than in the cafeteria to maintain a “stable cohort.” Free lunch and snacks will be provided to students who return to the classroom for the rest of the 2020-21 academic year.