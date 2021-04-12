“Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Wu Deng Jiang who was reported missing from his home on the 1300 block of Stockton Street in San Francisco’s Chinatown Area,” said the SFPD in a news release.

Jiang was last seen on Wednesday, April 7, at 5:40 p.m. near his home. Authorities said that he was last seen wearing grey velvet pants, a grey shirt, and a grey hat, adding that “Mr. Jiang has a scar from his nose extending through his upper lip.”

Police deemed Jiang as “at-risk” because they said he had a serious medical condition.

The San Francisco News asked the SFPD if there was any foul play involved with Jiang’s disappearance. “We do not suspect foul play was involved,” said Officer Robert Rueca of the SFPD.

Officer Rueca indicated the police department could not comment on why Jiang went missing.

The San Francisco News asked what the police define as an “at-risk adult.” Officer Rueca provided San Francisco News the following list of criteria the authorities use to determine an “at-risk” person: