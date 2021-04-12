SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced in a tweet on April 9, that a missing man, Wu Deng Jiang, 84, has been found.
“Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Wu Deng Jiang who was reported missing from his home on the 1300 block of Stockton Street in San Francisco’s Chinatown Area,” said the SFPD in a news release.
Jiang was last seen on Wednesday, April 7, at 5:40 p.m. near his home. Authorities said that he was last seen wearing grey velvet pants, a grey shirt, and a grey hat, adding that “Mr. Jiang has a scar from his nose extending through his upper lip.”
Police deemed Jiang as “at-risk” because they said he had a serious medical condition.
The San Francisco News asked the SFPD if there was any foul play involved with Jiang’s disappearance. “We do not suspect foul play was involved,” said Officer Robert Rueca of the SFPD.
Officer Rueca indicated the police department could not comment on why Jiang went missing.
The San Francisco News asked what the police define as an “at-risk adult.” Officer Rueca provided San Francisco News the following list of criteria the authorities use to determine an “at-risk” person:
- The missing person is under the age of 12. Infants or children in the company of the missing parent do not meet the criteria unless the officer has reason to believe that the safety of the child or the infant is in jeopardy. When parental abduction is suspected, officers shall take a report and notify the District Attorney’s Child Abduction Recovery Unit (CARU) for a follow-up investigation.
- The missing person is over the age of 75.
- Circumstances exist to believe the missing person lacks the cognitive abilities to care for themselves.
- The missing person is not able to care for their safety based on contemporaneous threats of suicide or harm to self.
- The missing person requires immediate medical attention that, if left untreated, would cause a serious risk of death.
- The officer suspects foul play or believes exceptional facts exist.