SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 8, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a reported outside car fire at 2:42 pm. near 595 Newhall Street.

The RV fire quickly extended to a warehouse. Crews were able to extinguish the RV fire as simultaneously forcing entry to the warehouse to extinguish the interior structure fire.

The 1-alarm fire was placed under control at 3:15 p.m. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. There was also no displacement as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.