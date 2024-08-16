SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department reported on Saturday, August 10 that shortly before 4 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Castro Street for a reported structure fire.

The first arriving crews confirmed a Fire at 443 Castro Street, a one-story commercial bank. San Francisco firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it from spreading to adjoining buildings in the region.

The one-alarm structure fire resulted in no injuries and no displacements and is currently under investigation. The SFFD reported that the fire was next door to the historic and iconic Castro Theater. Firefighters worked aggressively to ensure this fire would not spread to this location. There was no damage to the Castro Theater, as a result of the blaze.