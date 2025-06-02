SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, June 1, the San Francisco Fire Department indicated they rescued an individual near a cliff by Battery Crosby Trail at 2 p.m.

The SFFD, the United States Park Police, and National Park Rangers were called to the region about a reported person over the cliff.

Officials with the SFFD arrived on the scene. With a quick deployment of rescue firefighters from Battalion 7 and Rescue 1, the adult was located, stabilized, and evaluated on the cliff. This evaluation led to the decision to utilize California Highway Patrol Helicopter H 30, staffed with a San Francisco Fire Department Helicopter Rescue Technician (HRT) FF/PMCanning.

While in constant communication, firefighters executed a skillful and coordinated rescue. The SFFD rescued the individual, who was taken to an awaiting ambulance for evaluation.

The individual did not require transportation to a hospital. The SFFD wants to inform the public of the instrumental work our rescue companies, specifically Rescue-1 in this case and San Francisco firefighters, do in collaborating with outside agencies with the common goal of the safety of others.