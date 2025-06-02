SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, June 1, the San Francisco Fire Department reported they battled an appliance fire.

The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. about a fire at a multi-story, multi-residential home in the 2500 block of Sacramento at Fillmore Street.

Officials arrived on the scene quickly, and we were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread.

There were no reports of any injuries associated with the blaze and the fire has been contained. The cause of the appliance fire has been reported as accidental.