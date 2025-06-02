SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, June 1, the SFFD reported a rescue in the San Francisco Bay at Marina Green for a reported Sailboat or Wind Surfer in distress. Rescue boats arrived at the region to search.

Officials located the Windsurfer, which was down and in distress, between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. A large whale carefully watched the windsurfer as officials attempted the rescue. The animal was not the cause of the downed windsurfer—a second possible windsurfer is also being evaluated.

WindSurfer 1 opted to swim in after confirming they were safe. Windsurfer 2 opted to have fire crews assist them to safety. The SFFD reported everyone was safe.