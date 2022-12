SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Fire Department personnel rescued a person after they had fallen off pier 40 in the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood on Monday, December 26, at around 6:40 p.m.

The person who was rescued was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is currently unknown what led up to the accident and what the current condition is of the patient.

The San Francisco News reached out to the SFFD for more information but did not hear back before print.