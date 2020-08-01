SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, August 1, San Francisco Municipal Transportation (SFMTA) announced via social media that they are currently accepting Lifeline program applications and request for cards replacement online or by mail. The in-person sales of Lifeline pass service will be resumed on Friday, August 21.

According to a statement via the SFMTA website, the Lifeline Pass is a monthly pass for Muni-only. People who are on a limited income can apply for the program. The Lifeline customers will receive a 50% discount off the price of the “standard adult monthly pass”.

“Individuals with a gross annual income (before taxes) at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty level are eligible to receive the Lifeline pass,” reads the statement via the website.

For people who are going to apply by mail, they need to download an application through the SFMTA website and fill it out. Then, they need to mail the document to SFMTA Customer Service Center, ATTN: Lifeline Application, 11 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco.

SFMTA indicates that expired Lifeline cards have been extended through April 2022.

SFMTA reminds the riders that they must display their Lifeline ID card to a Station Agent for access to the Metro system. The valid monthly sticker on the card is proof of payment.

For more details on the Lifeline program, visit the SFMTA website.