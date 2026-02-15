SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, February 8, 2026, the suspect connected to an Ocean beath shootout was located and arrested in the area of Galvez Avenue and Third Street in Bayview-Hunters Point District.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, the San Francisco Police Department officially announced the arrest to the public. Since the teen is a minor, his name is not being released to the public. He was booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center (JJC), facing felony counts, including with assault with a semiautomatic firearm (245(B) PC), minor in possession of a firearm (29610(A) PC), carrying a concealed a loaded firearm in public without a license (25400 (A)(2) PC), carrying a firearm on the person while in a public place (25850(A) PC) and possession of stolen property (496(A) PC).

On Saturday, November 8, 2025 at approximately 8:53 p.m., an altercation occurred near Fulton Street and the Great Highway in the Outer Richmond District, escalating into a shootout.

There were five injuries involving four minors, the youngest 15 years-old, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries – but there was one adult male aged 35, who sustained life-threatening injuries, but survived his critical wounds. The SFPD and San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, and transported victims for treatment to a local hospital.

From November 2025 to early February 2026, investigators with the SFPD’s Violence Reduction Team conducted a months-long investigation resulting in identifying a 17-year-old male as the shooter.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to notify the SFPD’s Tip Lines anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or send a message to its Text-A-Tip Line at TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’