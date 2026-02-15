SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, February 14, at 1:42 a.m., a shooting occurred between Bush Street and Austin Street in the Polk Gulch/Lower Nob Hill neighborhood. The incident on Valentine’s Day led officers from the San Francisco Police Department to be dispatched to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local San Francisco hospital by ambulance. At this time, his current medical condition has not been released yet.

There have not been any arrests in the case and the SFPD is still investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444.